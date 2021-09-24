Ak Bars – Admiral. Forecast and bet for 2.00 / Hockey Predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Ak Bars will be hosted by the Admiral. The game will take place at Tatneft-Arena on 24 September. The meeting starts at 19:00 Moscow time. Ak Bars – Admiral: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“AK Bars”

After nine fights Kazan have 11 points in their reserve and occupy the fourth position in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

After a major victory over Jokerit at the start of the season (3: 0) “AK Bars” suffered three defeats. Lost green “Kunlun” (3: 4), “Torpedo” (1: 3) and CSKA (1: 2 OT).

A couple more points wards Dmitry Kvartalnov won in the confrontation with Vityaz (2: 1 OT), and then there was a loss of points in the game with Dynamo Minsk (2: 5).

Having finished their visit to Belarus unsuccessfully, Ak Bars have won three victories in their last three meetings. Kvartalnov’s team beat Sochi (3: 2 B, 1: 0) and Vityaz (2: 1).

“Admiral”

The ice hockey club from Vladivostok earned 5 points in eight meetings of the season. In the standings of the Eastern Conference, he was tenth.

Within six bouts at the start of the season “Admiral” dispensed with victories. In the debut game of the new regular season, the sailors were defeated by Spartak (1: 4).

In the next meetings, the wards Alexander Andrievsky lost to Avangard (3: 4 B), SKA (2: 9), Severstal (2: 3 OT), Magnitka (3: 4 OT) and Dynamo Moscow (3: 5).

The Far East club celebrated its first victory on September 17 in a confrontation with Severstal (4: 1). In the last match, “Admiral” merged with Metallurg Mg (0: 5).

The victory of “Ak Bars” is estimated at 1.32, bookmakers give odds for a draw 5.90, and for the victory of the “Admiral” – 7.80…

The current season for the club, which has just returned to the KHL, is not going very well. But in a duel with Ak Bars, an outsider can shoot up a sensation.