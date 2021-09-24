Alexey Yagudin commented on the fall of Trusova from the triple axel in the short program

2002 Olympic champion in men’s singles skating Alexey Yagudin commented on the performance Alexandra Trusova in the short program at the Russian Cup stage in Syzran.

Trusova won the short program with a score of 74.53 points, despite the fact that she fell from a triple axel. Subsequently, Alexandra withdrew from the free program.

“Yes, unfortunately, the triple axel didn’t work again, but it’s nice that modern singles do not hide from the difficulties that arise, but, on the contrary, try to participate in a huge number of all kinds of tournaments. Only a few days have passed since the last start in the USA, and she is back on Russian soil.

Probably, this trixel is being developed. Moreover, the under-rotation was not the one for which the points were removed, but much less. Unfortunately, the element did not work out, but the season is just beginning, “RT in Russian quotes Yagudin, referring to the First Channel broadcast.

