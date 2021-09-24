Almost any Android smartphone and tablet can now be turned into a remote control for Google TV

The new Google TV feature makes it possible to use an Android device as a remote control to interact with the platform. This feature was first introduced at the Google I / O conference in May this year, and is now available to users.

According to reports, the new feature will soon be available to all users of the Google TV platform. A company spokesman said that at this stage the mentioned feature will be available only on Android devices, and did not say anything about its potential introduction in iOS.

The ability to use a smartphone as a remote control will be a good help for people who constantly lose the remote control and spend a lot of time looking for it. At the same time, using a smartphone will make it easier to enter long and complex passwords, search queries, including when searching for any films, series or TV shows. Google also announced that in the future, Android devices can be used as a remote control to control other Android gadgets.

Currently, you can access the functions of the remote control by adding the corresponding shortcut to the quick settings menu. In addition, it can be done using the proprietary Google TV app, which will launch in 14 new countries in the next few weeks.