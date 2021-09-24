Andrey Rublev was photographed in a tuxedo for the Laver Cup

The official Instagram account of the Laver Cup – 2021 has published photos of the tournament participants in tuxedos.

“In the same style at the opening evening of the Laver Cup,” the organizers signed a series of photographs of tennis players.

The series of photos includes Matteo Berrettini, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Alyassim, Diego Schwartzman, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrei Rublev.

In the comments under the post, the most sympathetic was the Russian athlete.

“Rublev is charming”, “Rublev deserves a separate post”, “Andrey is pure pleasure”.

Photos can be viewed in the Laver Cup Instagram.

The Laver Cup exhibition tournament, which was organized by the Swiss Roger Federer, has been held since 2017, two weeks after the US Open. The 2020 competition has been postponed to 2021 due to calendar changes related to the coronavirus pandemic. Note that previously, Russian tennis players have never participated in these competitions.



