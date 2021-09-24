Andrey Skabelka fired from Lokomotiv, reasons

Loud news came from Yaroslavl on Friday evening: Andrey Skabelka dismissed from the post of head coach of Lokomotiv. Shumi Babayev’s agency confirmed the resignation of the Belarusian specialist to the Championship.



This step on the part of the leadership of the railway workers did not come as a surprise. The team, which before the start of the season was predicted a place in the leaders not only of the Western Conference, but of the entire Continental League, and which was considered one of the favorites of the upcoming Gagarin Cup, started the regular season very badly, having suffered six defeats in nine matches and won only in matches with those clubs that are experiencing no less problems: twice with Dinamo Riga and once again in a game with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. All three teams with seven points are now at the bottom of the Western Conference table.

At the same time, if at first it might seem that Skabelka’s wards were simply unlucky, as it was in the game with the St. Petersburg SKA, then with each next release of Lokomotiv it became clearer and clearer that the problems of Yaroslavl were systematic. The players, who were supposed to become leaders of the railway workers, frankly do not cope with the responsibility entrusted to them. Among them are the expensive newcomers to the club – Reed Boucher proved himself only in the mentioned victorious matches, and Maxim Shalunov did not even sparkle there.

Lokomotiv’s problems have spread not only to the line of attack – the defense also does not pull out matches, even despite the return Alexandra Yelesina, which so far can not find the game that allowed him at one time to arouse interest from Calgary. Doesn’t help and Eddie Pasquale – the goalkeeper is clearly not in the best shape, but Andrey Vladimirovich stubbornly continues to use the Canadian without substitutions.





Although such a start to the season for Lokomotiv and Skabelka in particular did not bode well – the last championship, which was the debut for the Belarusian specialist at the helm of the team, turned out to be quite successful for the Yaroslavl team. The railroad workers went well through the smooth championship, left no chances for Jokerit in the first round of the Gagarin Cup, taking revenge for the defeat a year earlier, but then in a stubborn struggle in seven matches they lost to CSKA Moscow, which, given the form of the army at that time, was not at all a shame … Lokomotiv left a pleasant impression, and it seemed that the team under the leadership of Skabelka awaits further development.

However, the beginning of this season turned out to be discouraging for the Yaroslavl club and its fans. It seems that at a certain moment Andrei Vladimirovich stepped on the same rake as in the previous teams, frankly losing control of the players. This situation invariably overtook him in both top clubs that were under his leadership. This is largely why he did not last a year in Avangard Omsk and today he was dismissed from Lokomotiv.

Skabelka achieved really great results only in mid-peasant clubs, in 2015 and 2016, taking Siberia to the final and semi-finals of the East, respectively, and also reaching the second round of the Gagarin Cup together with Barys, which, under the leadership of Andrey Vladimirovich, showed the best game during his entire stay in the KHL.

By the way, in Novosibirsk, too, the Belarusian mentor, closer to leaving, experienced problems with interaction in the team. And in that team there was Shalunov, now skidding at Lokomotiv.



Talks about the possible dismissal of Skabelka arose a couple of weeks ago, and it seems that the defeat in the match with Vityaz, where the railroad workers threw the opponent more than three times, but still left the site with nothing, was the last straw for the president of Lokomotiv Yuri Yakovlev… One thing is not clear – why the decision to end relations with Andrei Vladimirovich did not take place immediately after that game, but on the eve of the meeting with Salavat Yulaev. However, this does not change the essence.

It is not yet clear who will lead the team in tomorrow’s game, but, according to the information received, the new head coach of Lokomotiv will be Igor Nikitin, who was unemployed since mid-July after being fired from CSKA, and his well-known Yaroslavl will help him Dmitry Yushkevich… Both specialists are well aware of the possibilities Alexey Marchenko and the same Shalunov, with whom they worked in the army club, so we can expect that if they come, the players will again begin to show a high level. It is likely that tomorrow this duet will be on the coaching bridge of the Yaroslavl team.