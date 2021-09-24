Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – how the relationship began

It turns out that the initiator of the relationship was Jolie

Ex-wife Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt / Photo: Getty Images

Everyone knows that the romance between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who are now divorced, began on the set of the crime comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” back in 2005. And only now the juicy details of the beginning of the actors’ love relationship have become known, writes the Mirror tabloid.

It is noted that at the time of meeting Pitt, the actress was free (the actress was twice married to actors Johnny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton). Angelina raised her adopted son Maddox alone. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston.

Already in the first days of filming, a spark arose between Jolie and Pitt. “They often laughed and flirted with each other. Angie and Brad acted like two schoolchildren who liked each other. And it was so sweet,” – said the ex-bodyguard of the actress Mark Behar.

Also, several members of the film crew said that Jolie seduced her husband Jennifer Aniston. The actor finally succumbed to Angelina’s charms during a love scene.

“She secretly took off her underwear and ended up in bed with Brad completely naked. This is the most amazing moment that we all remember from the filming of this film,” – quotes the words of an insider tabloid.

It was planned that Jolie will star in lingerie in the bed scene. But when it came time to translate the script into the film, she took off her underwear and was completely naked in the arms of Pitt. Her improvisation earned the film not only high ratings, but also became the final step towards the beginning of a whirlwind romance between Jolie and Pitt.

