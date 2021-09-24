Angelina Jolie explained why she broke up with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The war between 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 56-year-old Brad Pitt after the breakup ended: the actors found a common language and continue to share parenting responsibilities, although this is the only thing that now unites them. At the same time, both he and she rarely speak publicly about divorce. On the eve of World Refugee Day, celebrated by the United Nations on June 20, the actress spoke to Vogue about charity, her children and separation from her husband.

In the fall of 2016, Jolie filed for divorce with Pitt. The reason for this was Brad’s conflict with the eldest adopted son Maddox. In an interview, Angelina was asked how they now manage to create a healthy environment for children.

I broke up (with Brad Pitt. – Approx. ed.) for the welfare of my family. It was the right decision. To this day, she focuses on the well-being of children. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children saw lies about themselves in the media, but I remind sons and daughters that they have their own truth, that they need to think with their own heads. In truth, my children are six very brave and strong young people, – said Jolie.



The actors have three natural children – 14-year-old Shiloh, 11-year-old Knox and Vivienne – and three adopted children. For 15-year-old Zakhara, 16-year-old Pax and 18-year-old Maddox Jolie became adoptive mothers when each of them was very young. Brad Pitt later adopted them and gave them his last name. In an interview, Jolie answered a question about the difference in the upbringing of her own and adopted children.

Having and adopting children are great ways to become a family, and it’s important to talk about it. The words “adoption” and “orphanage” do not have a negative connotation in our home. I cannot talk about pregnancy with my adopted children, but I tell them in great detail and with love how I looked for them, what I felt when I first looked into their eyes,

