Angelina Jolie on self-isolation with children: “We are locked and safe”

Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara and Shiloh

Now 44-year-old Angelina Jolie, along with her six children, 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, are in self-isolation. Yesterday she went live with Time reporters and told how she and her family spend time in quarantine. The star did not disclose details, but clarified that she and the children are safe.

We are all locked in our house. We are fine,

– said the actress.

Angelina Jolie with sons Maddox and Pax

Angelina also reminded once again that we are going through truly frightening times, but at the same time noted that now is the best moment for grandiose changes in the world. Jolie recalled the importance of helping children from disadvantaged families and victims of domestic violence, who are now in a particularly vulnerable position due to forced isolation.

Isolating the victim from family or friends is a well-known abuser control tactic, which means that the social distancing required to stop the spread of COVID-19 will inadvertently fuel a direct increase in the psychological trauma and suffering of children in distress.

– reminded Jolie a little earlier.

Angelina Jolie with children

Earlier this month, it became known that the eldest adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt returned from South Korea, where he is currently studying at the Faculty of Bioengineering, to the United States to wait out the pandemic with his family. The actress clarified that her son did not quit his studies: he continues to study at home every day and will return to university as soon as the outbreak of coronavirus subsides.

Maddox returned home from university and focused on studying Russian and Korean. This will continue until his return to Korea. The rest of Angie’s children live as usual: they get up early and start completing school assignments,

– told an insider about Jolie’s life with children in isolation.

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox

Angelina recently held another online meeting from her home – via video link, she spoke with the chief surgeon of California, Nadine Bark Harris. In this conversation, the actress once again noted how important it is at this difficult time for the whole world to seek help from each other. The star emphasized that people should help those in need, instead of sitting still and pretending that this is not their business.