Angelina Jolie spoke about the return of Maddox’s son home from South Korea in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zakhara and son Maddox

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many schools and universities around the world have closed, so schoolchildren and students are now waiting for the release of quarantine to return to normal studies. The 18-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who was prevented by the COVID-19 epidemic from completing his first year at Yensei University of South Korea, where he is studying at the Faculty of Bioengineering, is also waiting for this. Recently, the adopted son of 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 56-year-old Brad Pitt returned from South Korea to the United States to wait out the pandemic with his mother and siblings. In a recent interview with the popular South Korean newspaper DongA Daily, Jolie revealed that her son will return to Seoul as soon as the universities open.

Maddox will not be transferred anywhere, he will return to his studies at his university when everything is settled and the epidemic is over. I am happy that he chose this particular university. Our family had the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better with Maddox, – said the actress.



Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox



Maddox Jolie-Pitt



The Hollywood star has partnered with UNESCO and the Global Education Coalition, and after the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, she donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry to help quarantined American children. As executive producer, Jolie is working on the BBC children’s news TV show My World.