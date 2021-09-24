Angelina Jolie will present evidence of violence by Brad Pitt in court: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Actress Angelina Jolie is preparing to present evidence of domestic violence by her ex-husband Brad Pitt in court. Reported by The Blast.

It is noted that the new trial may include the testimony of three minor children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Maddox, Zakhara and Pax can potentially speak at the meeting, but they are all adults and do not need parental consent.

In September, it became known about the increased tension between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The stars stopped attending family therapy. On the eve of the trial of the child custody case, the ex-spouses began new conflicts. Pitt wants to split the custody equally, while Jolie says she will only agree to this on the condition that the children can be taken away from Los Angeles.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. She decided to go for it because of disagreement with Pitt’s educational methods. It was reported that the reason for the breakup was a quarrel in a private plane, during which a drunken actor hit Maddox’s eldest son, but this information was not confirmed.