Angelina Jolie with tears accompanied her son Maddox to the university: video

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox

The eldest son of 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old Brad Pitt begin an independent life away from home. 18-year-old Maddox, we recall, entered the South Korean University of Yensee at the Faculty of Bioengineering. Last day, the Hollywood star accompanied her adopted son to study in Seoul.

Images taken at the university appeared on Instagram. On them, Jolie emotionally communicates with students and admits that she can hardly hold back her tears. She said that her son will study bioengineering and live in a student dormitory.

Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox I’m leaving today. I’ll leave him today (Maddox. – Approx. ed.) here. I understand everything and try not to cry – answered the actress when asked about her son and her stay in South Korea.



Angelina Jolie with students

Jolie praised the university and expressed confidence that freshmen will enjoy it. During Angelina’s conversation with the students, Maddox stood next to her mother. Before leaving, the actress agreed to one group photo.

Brad Pitt did not come to see his son off. The media found out that Maddox almost does not communicate with his father after the split of the family. An insider said that the actor only learned in the summer about the plans of the older child to continue his studies in South Korea, although the choice of Maddox became known back in April.

Angelina Jolie with her son and students