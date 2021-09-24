Angelina Jolie’s Instagram, Black Canary solo album and other news of the day

The Ministry of Health has allowed to vaccinate people over 60 years of age “Sputnik Light”. The head of the department, Murashko, noted that the proportion of the elderly among the deaths from coronavirus is about 85%.

The Gamaleya Center is ready to begin clinical trials of a nasal coronavirus vaccine. The drug is the second component of Sputnik V, which is sprayed into the nose using a special syringe.

The Ministry of Justice has included the Fourth Sector Association of Freelance Journalists (recognized as a foreign agent) in the list of foreign agents. The creators managed to liquidate the project before entering it into the register.

The head of the Union of Journalists in Moscow, Pavel Gusev, suggested that Dozhd (recognized as a foreign agent) was added to the register of foreign media agents in connection with the upcoming elections. He noted that it was “very unexpected” for the majority of citizens.

Since August 15, 12 thousand local residents and foreigners have left Afghanistan. The evacuation process is currently slow due to the risk of collision with Taliban militants (banned in Russia).

Seven prisoners of the neuropsychiatric dispensary in Buryatia staged a riot, cut the face of the orderly and fled. Soon they were caught.

The Russian sailed to Japan from the South Kuriles and requested political asylum. The media write that we are talking about a 40-year-old man who is fond of Japanese culture.

Alexey Venediktov is looking for an unknown hacker who hacked online voting during testing. He is offered a reward of 150 thousand rubles for a case with a code that he used.

A skate park with an area of ​​1,600 square meters will appear in the north-east of Moscow. It will be divided into zones for beginners and professionals.

At the highest point in Greenland, rain was recorded for the first time in the history of observations. It lasted seven hours straight. Warm weather led to the rain.

Angelina Jolie has an Instagram page. The actress decided to join the social network to tell stories of people in need. First, the UN Goodwill Ambassador published a letter from a teenage girl from Afghanistan.

Billy Porter will direct the teenage queer comedy, tentatively titled Being Yourself. The film will tell the story of three high school students who want to attend their first gay pride parade in New York.

DC Films has begun production of Black Canary for HBO Max. It will become a spin-off of Birds of Prey, the plot has not yet been revealed.