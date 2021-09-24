Aniston named the funniest rumor about herself – Gazeta.Ru

Actress Jennifer Aniston in an interview Marie claire australia I remembered the funniest rumor about myself.

This turned out to be a recent speculation by fans and journalists that Aniston and her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer are romantically involved. “I got a couple of messages, ‘I thought you were taking a break for now, haha.’ I didn’t understand what they were talking about. And then I went online and saw what was happening. This is the funniest rumor I have ever heard and which spread in such a short time, ”she recalls.

Rumors began to spread after the release of the Friends special in 2021, in which the actors admitted that they really sympathized with each other during filming. After that, eyewitnesses reported that Aniston and Schwimmer are still spending time together.

Earlier, Aniston denied gossip about the affair with Schwimmer and confessedwith whom he wants to date.