Aniston shared the most ridiculous gossip about herself – Rambler / news

Jennifer Aniston shared the funniest gossip I’ve ever heard about herself. The actress told the story in an interview with Marie Claire Australia.

Photo: @jenniferaniston@jenniferaniston

Last year, the HBO Max platform released a special episode of Friends, in which Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer admitted that they had feelings for each other while filming the famous series. But, despite the outbreak of feelings, the relationship was not destined to happen.

But the journalists immediately picked up the news feed and began to write that Aniston and Schwimmer had a romantic relationship that arose on the set of the new part of “Friends”. True, the actors themselves did not even know about these “relationships”.

The actress said that friends, who thought that Aniston was hiding an important part of his life from them, shared ridiculous gossip with her. The actress, in turn, did not understand what was at stake.

“It was really funny,” the actress recalled. “I received a couple of messages that said,“ I thought you were taking a break. ”I couldn’t understand what was happening, so I kept asking,“ What do you mean? ” Then I went to the Internet to find out what was the matter. Seeing everything I thought: “This is the funniest rumor that I have never heard of and which I quickly dispelled.”