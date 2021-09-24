Announcements Nintendo Direct: Square Enix Reveals Actraiser Remake And Dating New Game From NieR: Automata Author Yoko Taro

Company Square enix was noted during the last night Nintendo Direct several announcements at once. One of them was a remake Actraiser is a fantasy platformer with elements of a city-building simulator, the original of which was released on the SNES in 1990.

The updated version of the classic game received a completely redesigned 2D graphics, new storylines, action stages, a kingdom and a boss, as well as expanded combat and kingdom management systems … In addition, the developers added an automatic save function and difficulty levels, and a soundtrack from the legendary Yuzo Koshiro was updated and supplemented with 15 new compositions.

Actraiser Renaissance is now available on Nintendo Switch (2149 rubles), PlayStation 4 (2149 rubles), PC on Steam (1499 rubles), iOS (1790 rubles) and Android (1790 rubles).

Screenshots and arts :

Square Enix also fully introduced Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – a completely new game from the creator NieR: Automata Yoko Taro, announced a few weeks ago.

The project is a card RPG, the events of which take place in the ancient world of swords and magic … As a self-proclaimed hero, the player and two of his companions set out on a journey to defeat a recently awakened dragon. The narrative will be narrated by the game master, voiced by Todd Haberkorn, and the gameplay is implemented in the manner of traditional tabletop RPGs with turn-based board battles.

Key art with heroes :

In addition to Taro serving as creative director, the creative team for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars includes executive producer Yosuke Saito, music director Keiichi Okabe, and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaku, who worked on the series. Drakengard and NieR…

The game is out 28 of October on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC on Steam. The demo is already available.

