Anthony Joshua – Alexander Usik on September 25, where to watch the fight, weigh-in results, forecast, broadcast

On the night of September 25-26, the long-awaited fight for the super heavyweight title will take place at Tottenham Stadium. WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face former undisputed heavyweight champion and mandatory WBO heavyweight challenger Alexander Usik. Here’s what you need to know before the main battle of the year.

Weighing results

The Briton was 8 kg heavier than the Ukrainian boxer. Joshua showed a weight of 108.8 kg, Usyk – 100.2 kg. Also, the athletes had the last duel of looks before the fight. It was as friendly as possible: Anthony and Alexander did not even hold back their smiles and shook hands.

Who is the favorite?

The fight between Usyk and Joshua has been waiting for almost 2 years: after taking revenge on Andy Ruiz in December 2019 and regaining his titles. For a long time, the organization of the fight was disrupted due to the negotiations between the Briton and the WBC champion Tyson Fury. But the fight with his compatriot for the absolute heavyweight championship did not take place, and the WBO ordered Joshua to negotiate a fight with Usik.

Anthony Joshua has won 24 fights in his professional career and lost one. Alexander Usik had 18 fights and finished everything with victories. The Ukrainian has a chance to write himself in history – before him, only Evander Holyfield managed to become the unified heavyweight champion after the status of the absolute world champion in the first heavyweight.

Alexander Usik Photo: Getty Images

Fees

Usyk will earn 5 times less than the British: the guaranteed payment to the Ukrainian will be 3.5 million euros, but it can be increased to 5.8 million if more than 450 thousand subscriptions to paid broadcasts are sold. Joshua is guaranteed to earn 17.5 million euros.

Where to watch the fight?

The duel will be shown live on the REN TV channel, as well as on the Amediateka online cinema. But it is not necessary to turn on the TV at all – Eurosport will conduct a text broadcast of the battle. Drop in and don’t leave!

