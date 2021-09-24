Apple criticized EU’s desire to make USB Type-C a unified standard for charging – it would hurt innovation and increase waste

Yesterday, the European Commission came up with a proposal to introduce a single standard connector for charging electronics, primarily smartphones, tablets, headphones and other compact gadgets. However, the initiative was not supported by all major electronics manufacturers.

According to European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, “European consumers have been disappointed for a long time by the incompatibility of chargers accumulating in their cabinets. We gave the industry enough time to present their own solutions. Now the time has come for the approval of a single charge at the legislative level. “

It is planned to adopt the USB Type-C connector as a common standard for the EU. Moreover, the chargers will have to be sold separately from electronics, so as not to produce unnecessary copies. Brussels believes that the industry should have come to a common standard long ago and without outside help. The project has already been supported by the European Association for the Coordination of Standardization Consumer Representation (ANEC).

Nevertheless, Apple criticized the initiative, saying that such a law “Will destroy a thriving ecosystem, lead to increased waste of electronics and create a great inconvenience to users”… It is not surprising that it was Apple that turned out to be against the uniform standard, because it uses its own Lightning charging interfaces. The company specifically noted that a single standard would harm innovation – when the idea was first discussed back in 2009, the main charger that claimed to be “standard” was USB Micro-B, and just a few years later – already USB Type-C.

One way or another, Europe takes green initiatives very seriously. The EU estimates that 420 million smartphones and other devices were sold in 2020 that could have been covered by this directive if it had been adopted earlier. At the same time, consumers spend approximately 2.4 billion euros annually on individual chargers that are not supplied with electronics.

Now the proposal of the European Commission will be considered by the EU Council, which includes representatives of 27 countries, as well as the European Parliament. Brussels believes that in the end, manufacturers will be given a 24-month transition period after the law is approved at all levels.