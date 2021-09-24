Apple Refuses to Return Fortnite to the App Store – May Lasts Five Years | Fortnite

Apple has decided not to reinstate Epic Games’ App Store account pending legal proceedings. As the head of the studio, Tim Sweeney, noted on Twitter, the process can take up to five years. During this time, Fortnite will be unavailable on iOS.

Sweeney accused Apple of lying – according to him, the corporation agreed to restore the Epic Games account in the App Store if it works in the same conditions for all partners of the platform, but, having received an affirmative answer, refused to fulfill its promises. Apple itself referred to a court decision, according to which the site holder can delete accounts associated with Epic Games at its sole discretion.

On September 10, a California federal court upheld Epic Games’ claim against Apple. As a result, Sweeney’s company paid an opponent $ 6 million for violating App Store rules, and Tim Cook’s corporation was ordered to allow developers to use third-party systems to pay for purchases in iOS apps. The game studio was not satisfied with this decision, so it filed an appeal, which led to the extension of the proceedings.

Fortnite was removed from Google Play and the App Store in August 2020. Platform holders made this decision as Epic Games added the ability to make in-game purchases to the Battle Royale bypassing store payment systems. Shortly thereafter, Epic Games filed lawsuits against Google and Apple in the courts of several countries, and also complained about the company to the antitrust authorities.