Ardana To Add DeFi Payments In Stablecoin For The Cardano Ecosystem

Ardana Stablecoin Hub Announces Collaboration With COTI Payment System In Which Cardano Ecosystem Will Receive Support For Stablecoins

The Cardano blockchain may soon acquire payments in stablecoins. This is stated in the announcement of a partnership between the Ardana stablecoin hub and the COTI payment system.

It is reported that the goal of the cooperation is to create an architecture for decentralized payments with stablecoins within AdaPay. The project, created in partnership with COTI & IOHK, allows converting ADA tokens to fiat.

Users are expected to be able to purchase goods using stablecoins wherever AdaPay is supported. However, according to the official website of the project, it remains unclear who exactly is on the list of project partners at the time of writing. Also, the timing of the introduction of the new functionality is unknown.

The lack of clarity on collaboration did not bother the COTI community in any way, where the project’s token of the same name jumped more than 19%. At the time of this writing, the token price is $ 0.51. Token capitalization increased to $ 446.2 million.

Cardano has long had plans to introduce a stablecoin. For example, back in mid-August, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the company behind Cardano, unveiled a concept for an algorithmic stablecoin called djed. It was supposed to deploy the functionality on smart contracts, which the Cardano blockchain acquired in early September.

Moreover, algorithmic control can reduce course fluctuations. Thus, as experts expect, users will not have an incentive to wind up the token markup in the secondary market, spurring it on. This happens, for example, with USDT.

Also in the architecture of djed is protection against monopolization. For example, there are limits on the number of stablecoin lenders, as well as on their revenue from the provision of services. However, the details of such protection are still unknown.

