Arshavin drunken brawl at a nightclub in London video, tried to fight with the British over Russian girls – September 23, 2021

Andrey Arshavin’s career in England turned out to be very bright: he started off briskly with legendary poker in his debut season, and then delighted Arsenal fans with an amazing game for several more years. But, unfortunately, Andrei did not succeed in leaving as beautifully as arriving.

In the winter of 2013, the 32-year-old midfielder, due to poor form, stopped even getting into the team’s application. And in mid-April, he completely ruined his reputation, getting into an unpleasant scandal.

For the match of the 33rd round of the Premier League “Arsenal” – “Norwich” (3: 1) Arshavin watched from the stands. And then he decided to “celebrate” the victory of the “Gunners” in one of the nightclubs in London.

Right at the entrance, a tipsy footballer hooked up with the British. Those, trying to escape the conflict, ran inside the building. Arshavin went after them, but the guards did not let him through. As a result, Andrei made a brawl: he began to desperately break in and swear loudly in Russian and English. “Come out, you moron!” – the most innocuous phrase said at that moment.

Soon, Arshavin would probably have grappled with the guards. But, fortunately, he was stopped by a comrade.

Nevertheless, the luck of the Russian ended there. A few days later, a video appeared on the Web with the description: “A very drunk Russian footballer near a nightclub,” recorded by one of the eyewitnesses of those events. A scandal erupted.

British tabloids gladly seized the opportunity and began to brutally wet Arshavin. Many of them tried to contact representatives of Arsenal, but the club refused to talk about what had happened and stated that they “did not comment on the personal life of the players”.

Arshavin’s representative Igor Moiseev tried to hush up the scandal. He clarified the situation with the video and told how everything really happened.

“A friend of mine who was at the club said that there was a company of five Englishmen there. There were Russian girls in the club. The British, taking advantage of the fact that the girls do not understand the language well, began to insult them with low words. They also spoke of Russia in vile terms.

Arshavin invited the Englishman to repeat what he said to his eyes, invited him to go out into the street. But the abuser of the girls got scared, and Shava found himself in the center of the scandal. There was no conflict with the club’s security. In fact, Andrei behaved like a decent person. Only the last seconds of the incident became public knowledge, ”said Igor Moiseyev.

However, Moiseev still failed to influence the fate of the Russian. It is not known whether it is because of bad shape or because of a scandal. But Arshavin never played for Arsenal again.

After the end of his contract with the London club, the midfielder returned to Russia and joined his native Zenit.

Probably because of the blurry last season in the Premier League and this unpleasant incident, Arshavin’s career in England is considered to be unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the former head coach of the Gunners Arsene Wenger never agreed with this point of view.

“Russian pessimism is something painful. Journalists from Russia often ask me, for example, about Andrei Arshavin. And they always use the same wording: “What went wrong with him at Arsenal?” Why not so?

Arshavin has achieved a lot, he is one of those rare Russian footballers who really succeeded in the West. It’s just that when he got to Arsenal, he was already thirty, he built his game differently. But he is a great athlete, ”said Arsene Wenger.