Astronomers have discovered a huge spherical cavity in our Galaxy

Astronomers have discovered a huge spherical cavity in the Milky Way galaxy, which is believed to have formed after a supernova explosion that occurred about 10 million years ago. The spherical or bubble-shaped void is about 500 light-years across and lies between the constellations Perseus and Taurus. Scientists believe the discovery could shed light on how supernovae enable star formation.

“Hundreds of stars are forming or already exist on the surface of this giant bubble. We have two theories: either one supernova exploded in the core of this bubble and pushed gas outward, forming what we call the Perseus-Taurus Supernova, or several supernovae that have arisen over millions of years have created it over time. “– said study author Shmuel Bialy, a researcher at the Institute of Theory and Computing at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

A huge void was discovered in the process of compiling a three-dimensional map of this part of the galaxy based on data obtained from the Global Astrometric Interferometer for Astrophysics (Gaia) space telescope of the European Space Agency. Previously, this area was hidden from the eyes of astrophysicists, who created two-dimensional maps of this part of the galaxy.

“We could see these clouds for decades, but we never knew their true shape, depth and thickness. We were also not sure how far away these clouds were. Now we know where they are, with an error of only 1%, which allows us to distinguish the void between them. “– commented on the discovery Catherine Zucker (Catherine Zucker), a researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.