Astronomers have studied the weather on a distant unusual exoplanet

An international team of astronomers discovered clouds on the distant exoplanet WASP-127b and managed to measure their height with unprecedented accuracy. A message about this was published in the materials Europlanet Science Congress 2021 Romain Allard, working at the University of Montreal, Canada and the University of Geneva, Switzerland.

The study of the upper structure of the planet’s atmosphere was made possible by combining data from space and ground-based telescopes. This opens the way for similar exploration of many other distant worlds.

Planet WASP-127b, located 525 light-years from Earth, is a hydrogen-helium “hot Saturn” – that is, a giant planet comparable in mass to that of Saturn, which is very close to its parent star.

A group of scientists observed the planet’s transits (transits) against the background of this star and tracked the variations in starlight with each such passage, since the light flux passing through the planet’s atmosphere carries information about its chemical composition. By comparing infrared observations from the Hubble Space Telescope with visible light measurements made with the ESPRESSO spectrograph at the ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, the researchers were able to describe different regions of the atmosphere. These results presented several surprises at once.

“First, as before on planets of this type, we detected the presence of sodium, but at much lower altitudes than expected. Secondly, in the infrared range, signs of the presence of water vapor were detected, while in the visible range they are absent. This means that water vapor at lower levels is shielded by clouds that are opaque in the visible wavelength range but transparent in the infrared, ”said research leader Romain Allard.

Combining these two instruments allowed the researchers to determine where the clouds are – they are concentrated in layers of the atmosphere with pressures ranging from 0.3 to 0.5 millibars.

“We do not yet know the exact composition of the clouds, except that they do not consist of water droplets, as on Earth,

– noted Allar. “We also don’t understand why sodium is found in an unexpected place on this planet. Future research will help us learn more not only about the structure of the atmosphere, but also about other features of the planet WASP-127b, which turned out to be a very interesting place. ” In the future, this method will allow studying the atmospheres and cloudiness of other similar exoplanets.

WASP-127b makes a complete revolution around its star in 4.18 days, while the planet receives 600 times more light than Earth, and heats up to 1100 ° C, being at a distance of 0.05 astronomical units from the parent star. Such temperatures lead to the fact that the planet’s atmosphere swells and its radius is 1.3 times larger than that of Jupiter, despite the fact that it is five times less massive than Jupiter. Thus, WASP-127b is considered one of the “loose” and leanest exoplanets ever discovered.

The swelling of the atmospheres of such exoplanets, as well as the proximity to the host star, facilitate observations, and therefore WASP-127b becomes an ideal object for studying atmospheric characteristics. Observations with the ESPRESSO instrument, which has the most accurate spectrograph to date, also show that, unlike the planets of the solar system, WASP-127b not only rotates in the direction opposite to its star, but its orbit is in a different plane that does not coincide with the equatorial plane of this system (the planet has a so-called displaced retrograde orbit). Probably, she only relatively recently, by cosmic standards, approached her star.

“This feature is not typical for” hot Saturn “in the old star system and may be the result of interaction with a still unknown object, – said Allar. “All these unique characteristics make WASP-127b a planet that will continue to attract future research interest.”

The parent star WASP-127 is located in the constellation Sextant and is an old G-class star approximately 10 billion years old, which is gradually disappearing from the main sequence in the Hertzsprung-Russell diagram and will soon become a subgiant. The mass and diameter of WASP-127 are 1.31 and 1.33 solar. It is invisible to the naked eye, since its apparent magnitude is only 10.2m… The discovery of the exoplanet WASP-127b in this system was announced in 2016 by a group of astronomers working in the SuperWASP program.

It is not the first time that the study of cloudiness on the planets of other star systems has been carried out. For example, astronomers presented the first cloud map on the exoplanet Kepler-7b, a gas giant like Jupiter, located about 1000 light-years from Earth, back in 2013, using the Kepler and Spitzer space telescopes.