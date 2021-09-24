Astronomers report an outbreak of giant comet activity

In January 2031, Bernardinelli-Bernstein’s comet C / 2014 UN271 will fly past the Sun.

In a new study, scientists from the United States found that its diameter can reach 150 km. This is almost 7 times the diameter of Phobos, a satellite of Mars. The comet’s mass is about 10 times that of the Hale-Bopp comet, which was named the “Big Comet of 1997”.

A group of astronomers from the University of Maryland also reported an unexpected burst of C / 2014 UN271 activity recorded by ground-based telescopes on the night of September 9-10, 2021. During this time, its brightness increased to 18.92 magnitude.

The giant comet from the Oort Cloud was discovered back in 2014. It was initially mistaken for a dwarf planet, but then the body was found to have a coma and signs of activity, after which C / 2014 UN271 was reclassified into a comet.

At the time of the discovery, the comet Bernardinelli – Bernstein was at a distance of 4.3 billion km from the Sun – approximately at the level of the orbit of Neptune. In 2021, it approached the Sun at a distance of 3.1 billion km, and at the time of perihelion it will be at the level of the orbit of Saturn, therefore it does not pose a danger to the Earth.