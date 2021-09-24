ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI will release their own Intel Arc Alchemist video cards / News / Overclockers.ua

Not only Intel, but also its partners are preparing for the release of Arc Alchemist video cards. Manufacturers that have already begun working on their own versions of Xe-HPG 3D accelerators include ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte. This is reported by the Chinese web publication MyDrivers.

Of course, Intel Arc Alchemist graphics will initially be offered as reference. The chipmaker has already provided the relevant documentation to its AIB partners. Based on it, manufacturers can release reference design cards, develop an alternative cooling system, or improve the circuitry of a printed circuit board.



Intel Iris Xe by Colorful, Asus and Gunnir

It’s fair to say that many vendors are already partnering with Intel on discrete graphics, including ASUSTeK Compuer. The Taiwanese have released their own version of the Iris Xe video card on the 10nm DG1 core. It was conceived as a product for the OEM market, but nothing prevents you from purchasing it in Ukrainian retail. However, it should be borne in mind that not all motherboards have Iris Xe support.

The official debut of Intel Arc Alchemist 3D accelerators will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

