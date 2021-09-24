Barcelona failed to beat Cadiz, Koeman and de Jong were sent off

Cadiz and Barcelona drew (0: 0) in the sixth round of the Spanish Championship.

In the second half, the guests were in the minority. Frenkie de Jong received a warning in the 61st minute, and already in the 65th minute, for an unsuccessful tackle, the referee showed him a second yellow card followed by a red one.

As a result, the match ended in a goalless draw. At the end of the game, the head coach of the guests Ronald Koeman also received a red card. In the last round, Barça shared points with Granada (1: 1).

Barcelona have nine points and are in seventh place. Cadiz have six points and 14th position.

Championship of Spain. La liga

6th round

Cadiz – Barcelona – 0: 0

Cadiz: Ledesma, Haroyan, Carselen (Acapo, 79), Espino, Chust, Arsamendia (Perea, 57), Fali (Jensson, 40), Alarcon, Negredo (Lozano, 57), Sobrino, Jimenez (Sanchez, 46).

Barcelona: ter Stegen, Pique, Mingesa, Araujo, Dest (Puig, 80), Busquets, F. de Jong, Gavi (Gonzalez, 73), L. de Jong (Coutinho, 68), Depay, Demir (Sergi Roberto, 46).

Warnings: F. de Jong, 61. Sergi Roberto, 65. Haroyan, 68. Acapo, 88. Alarcon, 90. Busquets, 90 + 6.

Deletions: F. de Jong, 65, Koeman (coach), 90 + 7

Judge: Del Cerro Grande.

23 September. Cadiz Ramon de Carranza stadium. 12,180 viewers.