Barcelona is still with the coach, but Koeman is drowning in problems. The Dutchman may soon be removed – 09/24/2021

A source: Reuters

X-hour – national team matches in October?

A home draw with Granada has intensified rumors about the impending dismissal of Ronald Koeman. It is expensive for the impoverished Barcelona, ​​but if you really want to, you can tighten your belts a little more and collect 12-14 million to compensate the Dutchman. The topic remains hot, although the blue garnet will not pay about the same amount to another ex-trainer, Kika Setien.

Various sources immediately began to sort out potential replacements for Koeman. Starting from Xavi with Eric ten Hag and ending with absolutely incredible options like Andrea Pirlo and Josep Guardiola. The most detailed alignment was offered by Goal, claiming that at the moment the club is not taking any active action, but if the current headquarters does not manage to improve the situation by the October break for the national teams’ matches, everything can change. With this development of events, the question of inviting the head coach of the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez will be considered.

Many people started talking about the fact that there is no smoke without fire after the publication of Barça president Joan Laporta on Twitter. “I ask you to continue to support our team. The players need you and are grateful to you. You know that we are going through a difficult period. And in these difficult times, you must be there. You can be sure that our team will try to win in the match against Cadiz. I don’t know what will happen, but no matter what, continue to support the team in the match against Levante, which will also take place this week. The team needs it. Try to stay calm. We know what needs to be done. We will solve all the problems. Thank you very much, ”said the boss of the Catalans in a video message.

</p> <p style="width:100%;height:0;position:relative;;display: inline-block;" class="viqeo-embed viqeo-horizontal viqeo-embed--d1d3a369cd7d8a742ad4" data-vnd="d1d3a369cd7d8a742ad4" data-profile="410" data-aspectratio="0.5625"> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://cdn.viqeo.tv/embed/?vid=d1d3a369cd7d8a742ad4" width="100%" height="100%" style="position:absolute;" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p> <p> An error occurred during download.

Supporters of conspiracy theories saw this as the right and necessary words in a situation where the club learns to live without Messi and suffers personnel losses due to injuries. However, there were no words of support from the coach next to the words about the fans, the club and the team, and Koeman turned to an aggressive defense.

Koeman asks for support

At the traditional pre-match press conference, the coach refused to answer journalists’ questions, but at the same time made a statement, which, according to AS, was not agreed with either the management or the club press service, but the captain and his deputies were aware of it. In fact, this is the interpretation of the current situation in the vision of Koeman himself and another signal that he does not intend to give up and plans to continue working with the team.

Read also

“The current results are related to the financial situation. The club and the team need to be rebuilt without the opportunity for large investments. It takes time. Our young players can become world-class stars in a few years. It is good that they have the capabilities of Xavi and Iniesta, but patience is needed, ”said Koeman.

The Dutchman emphasized that the defeat at Bayern should be taken as a European experience, miracles in the Champions League should not be expected, and maintaining positions in the La League will be a success. He asked for support from the press and thanked the fans of the blue garnet for it.

In addition, in an interview with Voetbal International, Koeman called the story of the departure of Messi a shock for the whole city, who brought the team fifty goals scored last season and with his skill and efficiency covered all the problems of the Catalans. “I will leave Barcelona only if the players stop taking my words. Then I’ll say, “Okay, I finished here.” However, the situation is different now, and every day that I spend with the players is wonderful, ”said Koeman.

17 year olds at the start

Everyone was waiting for the club’s reaction, and it followed. Laporta, as best he could, calmed the situation by declaring that Kuman’s future does not depend on the game with Cadiz, he is the head coach, and the club along with him. At the same time, the President did not ignore the topics that he did not like. Agreeing that the team is what it is, Laporta said that defeatism is unacceptable for the blue garnet, style is important for Barça, and you still need to strive for victory in La Liga. Finally, in an interview with El Chiringuito, it was said that the team is not working as we would like, and if certain decisions are required in the interests of the club, they will be taken.

That is, everything is simple. The club with Koeman is right now, but no one gives guarantees about the future. In fact, everything is in the hands of the Dutchman, who, like any drowning man, must independently attend to the question of his salvation. Meanwhile, his lifebuoy is not the most reliable. There are not many experienced players, many are injured, and before this round there was not a single left-footed defender, as even the 18-year-old debutant of the main team, Balde, broke down.

In Cadiz, 17-year-old Gavi made his first start with a saving assist against Granada. Demir, who is only a year older, played again from the first minutes. And after the removal of Frenkie de Jong, who received two warnings in four minutes, 19-year-old Nico Gonzalez entered the game. Modest for an opponent who scored 4 points last season against Barça with Messi and Griezmann.

Only all this does not lower the level of expectations from the game of blue garnet. And no one takes into account the problems when in the first half you are offered the perfect sleeping pill, and in the second, despite the noticeable advantage in ball control and pressure, the brightest moments are Ter Stegen’s two saves. Of course, the last one is remembered, and this is Depay’s miss in the fourth added minute, but it only confirms the obvious: Kuman, who was removed in the end, is drowning in problems and circumstances are now stronger than the coach.