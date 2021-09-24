Barkov: I was nervous when I first saw Ovechkin

26-year-old Florida forward Alexander Barkov certainly can add to the asset the past season. He averaged 1.16 points per game, earning 58 points (26 goals, 32 assists) in 50 games. His best stats were two years earlier, when Barkov scored 96 (35 + 61) points in 82 games, which corresponds to 1.17. If not for a short season, Alexander could well aim at a personal record.

Barkov won the Selkie Trophy for the first time in his career as the best defensive forward in the NHL. And he won the vote by a wide margin (780 points), ahead of four-time award winner Patrice Bergeron from “Boston” (522) and captain of “Vegas” Mark Stone (463). But most importantly, his “Florida” got into the playoffs, where in the first round they fought in six matches with the future champion “Tampa”. This streak was almost the most spectacular in the playoffs, and the Panthers did not look weak against the background of the Lightning.

During the NHL players’ media tour NHL.com/ru interviewed Alexander Barkov.

– What was the main conclusion you made about the last season?

– It was a great, great season, a great regular season performed by Florida. And I think we played well in the playoffs. But obviously the result was disappointing, because our efforts were not enough to get past Tampa in the first round. They certainly have a great team and deserve to win two Stanley Cups in a row. But we have gained useful experience in order to understand what is needed for this.

Those little nuances that Tampa gets right and how they play in the playoffs. After all, this is very different from the regular season. In cup matches, you have to perform these nuances flawlessly in order to win four matches in a series. This is exactly what the Tampa hockey players did. We will learn from this, and I think that this season all our fans will have even more reasons to celebrate.

– We have seen many times how championship teams fail at first before winning the Stanley Cup. Do you think this is part of the process?

– Oh sure. Obviously we are not too far away. Although in my career I have made it to the first round of the playoffs only three times. But first you need to get into the playoffs. And this is our original goal. We don’t want to think any further now than about the first match of the season.

– Striker Joe Thornton, 42, signed a one-year contract with Florida this summer. What do you think his arrival will give the team?

– Yes, it is very important for us. It was a huge purchase. His experience, and how much Joe wants to win while remaining an active hockey player – what you need to do to keep your body in shape even at this age – you can learn a lot from him on the ice, off the ice, anywhere. So I think it was very important for us and especially for our young guys. Yes, definitely – both I and our other players want to learn a lot from Thornton.

– Does this mean that you too will grow yourself the same beard?

“It will take me at least 20 years,” laughs Barkov.

– What is the biggest reason for optimism if we are talking about Florida?

“I think we keep getting better over time. The team and everyone around it is getting better. I think we are building something special. Hope so. We can talk as much as we like. But the most important thing is what we do on the ice. That’s all we’re focusing on right now – on the ice. Now we are thinking specifically about the first match of the season.

– What does it mean to you to represent Finland at the Olympics?

“That would be great. When you think about the national team, your first thought is the Olympics. I was lucky that I played a couple of matches at the Sochi Olympics. I will never forget this experience. The two matches I played there were amazing (8: 4 with Austria, 6: 1 with Norway). I am very proud that I took part in those competitions – and I am glad that I have a new chance to play for Finland.

– What do you miss when you live in a state like Florida, where everything is?

– I would like to say that Finnish chocolate or Finnish sweets. But I found a way to get it to the States. So really, I have no reason to miss anything.

– You have often said that your mother is a wonderful cook. What is her favorite dish?

– Basically, these are Russian dishes, because my mother is from Russia. So these are Russian dumplings or different soups. She does everything perfectly, and I love every dish she performs.

– Imagine that you could take one hockey player to your team. Who would it be? Connor McDavid? Auston Matthews? Or Nathan McKinnon?

– Yes, that’s a good question. Can I take all three? McDavid is generally on some next, transcendental level. But these two others are also on a new level, which is great.

– Was there such a hockey player, at the first meeting with whom you were nervous?

– Probably Alex Ovechkin. We have a common man who takes care of some of our affairs, and he once suggested going out to dinner together when Washington came to Florida. And there Ovechkin was at dinner, Dmitry Orlov and Sergey Bobrovsky… This was my first year in the NHL. And so he invited me and my brother to dinner. Of course, we were both shaking and nervous. But I want to say that Ovechkin was great – it was great just to see him, get to know him, talk a little. Of course, I was a little shy. But now he has become more relaxed.

