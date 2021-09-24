Battlefield Mobile screenshots and gameplay presented

The first screenshots and gameplay of the shareware shooter were published on the web Battlefield mobiledue out in 2022 on iOS and Android. According to players, in Thailand, they can already access an early version of the game.

The studio is responsible for the development of the project Industrial toysled by the co-founder Bungie Alex Seropyan (Halo, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse). Apparently, the team took as a basis Battlefield 3-4…

Battlefield Mobile will be able to offer controlled vehicles, an advanced destructibility system, as well as maps from previous parts of the franchise. The familiar class system will be complemented by “war heroes” with unique backstories and missions.

