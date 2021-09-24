Bayonetta 3 developers recommend revising the trailer – there are two Bayonetts in the game, a fan says

At the last presentation, Nintendo presented the long-awaited trailer for the game about a fighting witch with lush hair. It looks like there is much more information in it than meets the eye

At the presentation, Nintendo Direct presented the long-awaited first full-fledged trailer for Bayonetta 3. The game was announced back in 2017.

Fans noted that the battle witch appeared in an unusual way. Now the head of development (game director) Yusuke Miyata gave the go-ahead for fan guesses: “There is a lot of information in the trailer that I did not talk about, so please watch it again until the next announcement.”

There was such a theory: “This is a Cereza teenager after Bayo1 [Bayonetta 1], right? Not the Bayonetta we play as [Bayonetta 1 или 2], right? My theory is that we are playing Cereza in the alternate timeline that we sent her to at the end. [Bayonetta 1]… Anyway, I think there will be two Bayonets [Bayos]that’s why this one has a new voice. “

It should be noted that earlier voice actress Bayonetta hinted that fans will have to get used to the heroine’s new voice. Some felt that the actress would not return to her role in Bayonetta 3. It looks like the players will have a “different Bayonetta” under their control, who will indeed have a different voice, as the actress said. The theory has not yet received official confirmation.

Bayonetta 3 is scheduled to release in 2022.