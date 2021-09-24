Become Human wanted to add an android girl of easy virtue – because of this, the developers had a falling out with Sony

In February 2020, French studio Quantic Dream announced that it plans to independently develop and publish its next games. Previously, she actively collaborated with Sony and created three PlayStation exclusives, which made it to the PC in 2019. Why the company stopped working with the Japanese platform holder was not disclosed. Recently, however, a trusted insider, Tom Henderson, shared the details on this matter.

According to the informant, the reason for the breakup was the desire of Quantic Dream to add a fourth protagonist to Detroit: Become Human – an android girl of easy virtue. Tom Henderson’s statement reads: “The studio has been working on an open world space game since the release of Beyond: Two Souls. The project was named Project Karma and eventually turned into Project Solstice – the game was in development for about two years. Project Karma / Solstice was eventually canceled as Sony wanted the third and final game in collaboration with Quantic Dream to be [создана] based on Detroit: Become Human demo [под названием] Kara, which the studio created. Quantic Dream also struggled with the open world game engine. “…

Tom Henderson continued: “Detroit: Become Human originally had four protagonists, with the fourth protagonist being an easy-going android girl with blond hair and huge breasts … I’m not kidding. This fourth protagonist and some episodes with him led to the fact that Sony wanted to close the deal for three games as soon as possible. It is currently unknown if Project Karma / Solstice evolved into a Star Wars project, but as far as I know from my sources, [его] the game engine cannot be configured to play in the open world. So let’s see how it all ends. “…

Recall: according to rumors, Quantic Dream creates a traditional action game in the Star Wars universe.