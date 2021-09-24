Billionaire Sergei Galitsky announced his illness

The founder of “Magnit”, billionaire Sergei Galitsky, said on the air of the YouTube channel “Komment.Show” that he was sick. The businessman noted that he would not “want to talk about it,” and mentioned the illness only because he is a “public figure” and the fans of his football club “Krasnodar” “have the right to understand what is happening” and that “on one person the history of the club is not must end. “

“I’ve already played three games [«Краснодара»] missed, it’s not a secret, probably for Krasnodar residents. I am sick, and therefore, unfortunately, I have such a period in my life that I cannot attend home games in large numbers and cannot communicate with the club as much as the president of the club needs. But this is life, you are often not the master of your destiny, so this is the case now, yes. Unfortunately, I am not in that shape and, probably, I miss some games, ”Galitsky said.

The businessman did not disclose the details of the disease, noting that “these are all so personal questions.”

Advertising on Forbes

The billionaire said that he is now working to change the structure of the club in order to reduce his dependence on one person – himself. “I am now working on a structure so that the budget of $ 50-60-70 million is without me and so that the school can be funded without me. I think that by March-April we will complete all these processes. Preliminary it will consist of a board of directors, a supervisory board and banks, which will control the fulfillment of obligations, ”Galitsky said. He called this structure an endowment, a trust fund intended for non-profit use by the organization.

The businessman said that he had not yet moved away from the operational management of Krasnodar, but he could not be there physically and “there were moments” when he had little participation in the management. “I think that by March we will finish all these processes, and I will be free from the club in terms of moral obligations. The financing will go 100% with my money, but already without me, ”Galitsky said.

Until 2018, Galitsky headed the Magnit retail chain he created. Under Galitsky’s management, the retailer came out on top in Russia in terms of size, but then lost it to X5 Retail Group (Perekrestok, Pyaterochka, Karusel, Chizhik). In early 2018, Galitsky sold almost all of his shares in Magnit to VTB Bank for 138 billion rubles and left all positions in the company. The businessman’s stake was reduced to about 3%.

Sergei Galitsky ranked 40th in the Forbes ranking of 200 richest businessmen in Russia in 2021. When compiling the list, his fortune was estimated at $ 3.5 billion. In March it became known that Krasnodar received more than 2.6 billion rubles from the sale of shares in two years, and 1.5 billion in 2020. This is more than the club’s total revenue from ticket sales, sponsorship contracts and TV rights in 2020, which amounted to 1.36 billion rubles.