Binance Australia Updates User Safety Requirements | Blockchain24

Binance Australia has updated its security requirements for local residents wishing to access cryptocurrency on the platform as part of its “compliance efforts,” the exchange said on Wednesday.

All new users must go through a verification process to access their products and services. Existing users who have not yet done so will have their account limited to “withdrawal only”, whereby services will be limited to withdrawal and cancellation. Binance Australia said the measures are aimed at strengthening its anti-money laundering (KYC / AML) efforts. In an effort to minimize disruption to its users, the exchange said its efforts will be phased in from Wednesday through October 19.

“We would like to do our part to create a safer trading environment for all users,” said Binance Australia CEO Lee Travers. “We have other initiatives that need to come along to align with our core values.”

Global platform Binance announced this week that it will discontinue its derivative offerings to Australian crypto traders by the end of the year. Binance is a separate entity from Binance Australia, which in turn is operated by InvestbyBit. The latest moves can be seen as an attempt to dampen the effects of regulatory anger that has recently focused on the Binance brand around the world in an attempt to align the exchange with other crypto providers.