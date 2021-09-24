Bitcoin and Ethereum began to plummet in price: the main reason for the collapse – bitcoin news

The People’s Bank of China noted that trading, order matching, issuing tokens and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited. In addition, foreign cryptocurrency exchanges operating in mainland China were also outlawed.

China has banned all activities related to cryptocurrencies

The Chinese central bank also reportedb improving their own systems, and emphasized that they will be used to intensify the monitoring of transactions related to virtual currencies and eradicate speculative investing.

Financial institutions and non-banking organizations will not be able to provide services for activities or transactions related to virtual currencies,

– the bank said in a statement.

On this background, the price of bitcoin over the past 24 hours has dropped by more than 3% before 42,239 dollars. The second most popular cryptocurrency in the world – Ethereum – collapsed on 7% before 2860 dollars for a coin. The shares of companies that are heavily dependent on cryptocurrencies also went down:

Coinbase – 4%,

MicroStrategy – 5% ,

Riot Blockchain – more than 6%.

This is not the first time China has imposed tight restrictions on cryptocurrencies. Back in May 2021, Beijing hit mining in the country. Besides, People’s Bank of China calls on Alipay and 5 other major banks refuse any transactions with digital coins, Moreover, to control that there are no such.

