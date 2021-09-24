Bitcoin Magazine office will open in Kiev

A regional office of one of the most authoritative media outlets about bitcoins in the world, Bitcoin Magazine, will open in Ukraine. The new bureau will be based in Kiev. Bitcoin Magazine is slated to cover events in 11 countries.

The audience of the magazine will be 240 million people who currently live in Ukraine, as well as in the CIS countries. The publication will offer its readers a wide range of written and video materials, as well as podcasts in Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakh languages.

According to the CEO of Bitcoin Magazine David Baileywhile world economists are fixated on superpowers like China and the United States, the future of money is being decided in countries like El Salvador and Ukraine. Bailey considers Ukraine to be the ideal launching pad for the publication’s regional endeavors.

“Ukraine is rapidly evolving from a regional leader into the global bitcoin market and we hope to play a leading role in providing top-notch information and analysis of the latest developments in these exciting markets,” said Bitcoin Magazine CEO.

As the publisher of the magazine told Mike Germano, the main goal of Bitcoin Magazine is to make the magazine the most reliable and important media outlet for anyone interested in Bitcoin.

To do this, the management draws on the best reporters, columnists, videographers and producers from around the world who are members of the community and have direct experience of how Bitcoin can change the world.

Kiev will become the third international office of Bitcoin Magazine in the world after Seoul and Shanghai, where a regional office will be opened. Also in November 2021, the regional Bitcoin Magazine website is expected to launch.

Recall, according to the American analytical company Chainalysis, Ukraine in 2021 took the fourth position in the rating of the global cryptoasset perception index. According to the Ministry of Digital Science, the estimated daily turnover of cryptocurrency in Ukraine is about 1 billion hryvnia, and in 2020 our country entered the top 10 countries with the highest earnings on Bitcoin.

Note that on September 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law of Ukraine “On Virtual Assets”, which legalized cryptocurrency in our country.

Photo source: Depositphotos