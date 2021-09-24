Bitcoin.org was hacked for the first time and offered free bitcoins to those who wish

For the first time, the attackers hacked the information resource Bitcoin.org, posting on it the infamous cryptocurrency distribution announcement. Naive users were asked to send their bitcoins to the specified wallet, receiving in return twice the amount.

Bitcoin.org representatives confirmed that they are establishing how the attackers managed to gain access to the resource. It has been suggested that they took advantage of a vulnerability in the Cloudflare service, to which Bitcoin.org was recently connected.

Bitcoin.org has never been hacked. And then we switched to Cloudflare, and two months later we were hacked.

The Bitcoin.org domain was registered on August 18, 2008, even before the launch of the Bitcoin network. It was allegedly registered by Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the cryptocurrency. It contains information about bitcoin and the open source software of the first cryptocurrency.

Hal Finney, who died in 2014 at the age of 58 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, worked under the name Satoshi Nakamoto, according to Bloomberg.

Recently, Apple’s iPhone 13 presentation was used to steal Bitcoin and Ethereum using the same fraudulent scheme.