Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on a walk with their daughter Ines in New York

Four weeks after Ryan Reynolds, 44, and Blake Lively, 33, were vaccinated against the coronavirus, they were seen outside the home for the first time. The paparazzi photographed the couple with their middle daughter on one of the streets of New York. 4-year-old Ines sat on her dad’s shoulders while Blake walked the dog. The couple left the eldest daughter, 6-year-old James, and the youngest, 1.5-year-old Betty, at home.

For the walk, the family dressed warmly enough: Ryan was in jeans and a warm khaki jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, and Blake was in a pantsuit, a long cardigan and a scarf. They dressed their daughter in polka-dot leggings, a turquoise tutu skirt and a pink down jacket with fur. Considering that the spouses almost never advertise their family life, they did not hide from the photographers, but continued to stroll leisurely on this spring day.

Ryan Reynolds and Ines Blake Lively

Blake has repeatedly admitted in interviews that it is not easy for her to be a mother, but with the advent of her third daughter, free time has become even less. But she decided not to hire nannies, but to raise the girls herself:

It’s very hard to put them to bed, I’m serious! I came from filming, climbed into the arena with them and sang lullabies until they fell asleep. But then I fell asleep next to them. After that, Ryan usually came and said that it was time to get into bed. And so it was repeated almost every night for eight months,

– she said in an interview six months after the third birth. And Ryan is sure: his wife and daughters are superheroines:

No kidding, they are the most capable and gifted people I know. If something terrible or crazy happens in my life, they are the first to whom I turn for help, because they have the wisdom, strength and ability to remain calm in the most stressful situation. They are very courageous.

We will remind, Ryan and Blake met in 2010 on the set of the movie “Green Lantern”, where Reynolds played the main character, and Lively – his beloved. Blake dated Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson. But the presence of life partners did not prevent them from switching their attention to each other. After a while, they began to live together, and in 2012 they secretly got married.

Their first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines – September 28, 2016. The first “exit” of the girl into the world happened only in 2018 – she accompanied dad at the unveiling of his personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake revealed her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film Pokémon. Detective Pikachu, where Ryan played the legendary Pokémon.

Blake and Ryan with their daughter James and Ines, 2018

That Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time became known in October 2019, however, a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors back in August. Ryan reported the gender of the newborn baby in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters.