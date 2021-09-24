Blake Lively trolls husband Ryan Reynolds

Actress Blake Lively, best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series “Gossip Girl”, often makes fun of her husband Ryan Reynolds. She recently posted funny pictures in Stories, featuring four of the world’s favorite things from Vancouver, Canada.

In the first picture, she is with ice cream from Rain or Shine, donuts from Cartems and pie from A la Mode Pie. Fans suspected that in the next shot they would see Reynolds, because he was from Canada, where they even suggested to name a street in his honor. However, Lively decided to joke and shared a photo of another cookie-cake from another favorite restaurant, noting that she almost forgot about it.

“What did you think I would show?” – Guessing about the thoughts of the fans, Blake Lively asked.

Fans were pleased with such a funny relationship between the spouses. They are sure that Ryan also appreciated his wife’s joke. After all, it is not the first year that they have been lovingly exchanging “barbs” on social networks.

We will remind, Ryan and Blake got married in 2012. The couple quickly realized that they wanted to be together, the lovers met before the wedding for only 11 months. For 8 years of marriage, three daughters were born in the family – 5-year-old James, 4-year-old Ines and one-year-old Betty.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Malashikhina