Blizzard renamed Big Rocket of Love and Twin Concubines – Gambling addiction

Blizzard continues to censor World of warcraft in the fight against discrimination, harassment, gender inequality and other problems of our time. This time the Big Love Rocket was renamed.

A special mount, which with an extremely low chance can be obtained during the Love Rush, in update 9.1.5 will be called X-45 Heartbreaker. Previously, the company changed the mount icon: instead of a phallic symbol, a more realistic image is now used.

We also changed the name of one of the bosses in Throne of Thunder in Pandaria. The twin concubines Su’lin and Lu’lin are now Twin Empyreans. Their descriptions were changed accordingly: they are no longer the Thunder King’s concubines, the world’s only mogu women, but one of Lei Shen’s most formidable champions.

This is far from the first Blizzard achievement in the war against ambiguity, greasy jokes and sexualization. Previously, the company redrawn not very modest canvases and changed a number of achievements and items. All references to the disgraced developers were also removed from the game, in particular, the region of Argus Mac’Aree was renamed to Eredath.

Players are waiting for a wave of Puritanism to sweep the Black Temple with its harem and a succubus summoned by warlocks.