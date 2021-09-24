Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie create a common business – details – showbiz News

Hollywood stars prepare for champagne production

Despite the painful divorce and resentment from the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, the stars unite to create a joint business.

According to The Daily Mail, after the divorce, Hollywood actors remain business partners. Note that the ex-spouses own the Château Miraval winery and are planning to release a new rosé champagne soon.

Back in 2011, the actors purchased the Miraval castle and vineyard in France. Initially, they produced exclusively wine, but now, despite personal differences, they are expanding the common business. At first, Angelina loudly stated that during her marriage to Pitt, she lost herself and wants to isolate the children from communicating with him. But within the business, the artists continue to collaborate.

