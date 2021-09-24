Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas party

Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston

Friends of 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston said in an interview that she is the center of attraction in their company. Recently, the actress has once again confirmed this status. The Morning Show star gathered friends at her home for Christmas. Among them was her ex-husband, 55-year-old Brad Pitt.

The paparazzi photographed the actor near Aniston’s house.

Brad arrived a little after seven in the evening. Other guests followed him. He was one of the first to arrive, and the penultimate left the house, at about 11 pm, – the insider shared the information.



Brad Pitt

Jennifer’s guests also included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern, Reese Witherspoon and many others. Came to Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Close friends met to celebrate the holiday. They were all dressed comfortably and at ease. Treats were brought on the same day, and by the time 50 guests arrived, everything was ready, – added the informant.



Jennifer Aniston

Aniston and Pitt reconciled long ago after their divorce in 2005. Fans of the former couple are now eagerly awaiting the 2020 Golden Globes, where Jennifer and Brad are set to appear as both are nominated.



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2004 …



… and in 2000