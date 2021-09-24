Brad Pitt feels overwhelmed after Angelina Jolie’s domestic violence charges

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The 19-year-old Maddox is said to have clear evidence of his father’s abuse of his mother. The young man allegedly recorded all family quarrels on camera and is ready to present compromising evidence at any time at the request of the court. Today it became known how Pitt himself reacted to the accusations. It turned out that the statement of the ex-wife and heir was a shock for him.

Brad is heartbroken that Angelina decided to take this step. “After their divorce, there were a lot of emotions left. He took responsibility for his actions and confessed to his past problems, stopped drinking. Their marriage was intense and toxic at times. Like all couples, they quarreled, but they also had a lot of good moments, ”they said surrounded by stars.

Recall that, according to rumors, a scandal broke out in the family when Pitt raised his hand to Maddox while intoxicated. They say that the young man stood up for his mother in the midst of a quarrel between his parents, and in return received a slap in the face from his father. Angelina was shocked by her husband’s behavior, so she hurried to file for divorce, and for almost five years now she has been trying to limit the artist’s communication with children.

“Brad feels that he is more and more distant from the children, and it just devastates him. Neither he nor his team ever attacked Angelina. His lawyers believe that the leak should have shaken the court decision until the trial is complete, ”insiders say.

The stars parted five years ago

Recall that in marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had six children, three of whom are adopted. The actress began to adopt children around the world after filming the film “Lara Croft – Tomb Raider”, which took place in Cambodia. The harsh living conditions of the locals shook the star accustomed to luxury. She promised to help all those in need and became one of the most famous UN Goodwill Ambassadors.

do not missChaos, dressing up and fights: shocking details of the family life of Jolie and Pitt

“Only when I started traveling, saw a lot and lived outside my home, I realized that I was responsible to other people. When I met with the survivors of the war, hunger, violence, I learned what life is like for most people in this world. And how lucky I am to have food, a roof over my head, a safe place to live. And what does it mean to be glad that my family is alive and well. Then I realized that all this time I was in hiding, and firmly decided that I would not live like this anymore, ”she said at the Oscar ceremony.

Based on materials from Page Six

Photo: Legion-Media