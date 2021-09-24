Brian Austin Green introduced his beloved to children from Megan Fox

“They are so sweet and kind.”





Brian Austin Green with Sharna Burgess











Last year, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced the breakup after 10 years of marriage. However, the ex-lovers did not long experience parting – rumors about their new romances appeared last winter. So, Megan was credited with a relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Melly, and Brian was more than once noticed in the company of dancer Sharna Burgess. Later, the fans’ speculations were confirmed.

Green has already introduced his new lover to children from Megan Fox. Burgess appears to be helping him with parenting. On his Instagram page, the actor shared a family photo in which his sons and Sharna are captured in the pool. The couple spent time with 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Journey.

It is worth noting that back in February this year Sharna hinted about her desire to meet Green’s sons: “He is a wonderful father. He and Megan raised three wonderful sons. They are so sweet, kind and considerate. ” Meanwhile, Megan Fox went to support her beloved Machine Gun Kelly at the Barstool 500 Party.