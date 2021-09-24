Cameron Diaz first showed the face of her one and a half year old daughter

Rare photos of the baby appeared on the network.





In January last year, Cameron Diaz first became a mother at the age of 47. The actress and her husband, Benji Madden, had a daughter, Radix. Since then, the actress has not shown the baby to the public. The star managed to hide her for a year and a half, but the other day, journalists managed to catch the star mother on a walk with the baby.

Cameron was filmed with his family in a cafe in Los Angeles, when Benji was holding the baby in his arms. By the way, earlier Diaz was suspected of a second pregnancy, but the pictures show that the star is not expecting a second child.

We will remind, Cameron and Benji legalized their relationship in January 2015. For both, this marriage was the first. Three years after their wedding, there were rumors that the couple was expecting their first child. According to rumors, the actress allegedly did IVF. The star herself did not confirm such speculations.

When the baby was born, Cameron said that this is the happiest moment in her life: “We are happy and grateful that we are entering a new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Radix Madden. She immediately won our hearts and truly complemented our family. She’s really beautiful. “