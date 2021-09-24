Cardano declines after successful hard fork, experts expect growth

Cardano (ADA) is declining after the launch of the Alonzo update, which happened on Monday at 00:37 Moscow time.

Over the past day, the third cryptocurrency has lost more than 5%, over the last week – over 15%.

From the highs of early September above $ 3, the ADA has already declined by 22%.

A new stage of development has begun for the Cardano network: the long-awaited Alonzo hard fork took place. After it, smart contracts can be created and deployed on the main network, writes freedmanclub. Prior to this, the update had been tested on a testnet for several months.

The team has warned the community that development is incomplete and should not be expected from a super-feature update. Such a statement is quite reasonable, so that later community members do not make unnecessary claims to the network and do not spread false information that the hard fork did not work.

“Some early decentralized applications will have problems. This is a decentralized blockchain with unlimited access, so this situation is inevitable. This update has raised high expectations, but some of them are unfounded. Expectations should be tempered, ”says Input Output (IOHK), which oversees the project.

The first release of Cardano took place in September 2017. The project was conceived by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson as a competitor to the original platform with a focus on academic research, but without smart contracts, such competition was impossible.

The new growth cycle of Cardano may be associated with the next stage in the development of the ecosystem, writes RBC. If the project continues to develop according to the roadmap, then, while maintaining the current demand and a positive situation in the crypto market, by the end of the year ADA may approach the level of $ 5.

