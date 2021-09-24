Chelsea – Manchester City. Forecast and rate for 2.78 on the Premier League / 09/25/2021

Chelsea will play at home against Manchester City in Round 6 of the England Championship. The match will take place on September 25 in London at Stamford Bridge, beginning at 14:30 Moscow time. Chelsea – Manchester City: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Chelsea

Chelsea lead the Premier League standings after five rounds. True, the closest pursuers – Liverpool and Manchester United – are ahead of the Blues only in additional indicators.

In the last round, the team of Thomas Tuchel defeated Tottenham – 3: 0. All goals were scored after the break. In the second half, Chelsea’s dominance was overwhelming.





Hold back for now Chelsea only Liverpool succeeded. And that is largely due to the removal of Rhys James at the end of the first half. Even with ten men playing half the game, the London club did not concede at Anfield.

Chelsea in five Premier League games conceded just one goal …

“Manchester city”

Meanwhile, Manchester City are in fifth place. The gap to Chelsea is three points.

Man City have lost points twice already. In the first round, the Citizens unexpectedly lost to Tottenham (0: 1), and last week they could not win at home against Southampton – this match ended in a 0: 0 draw.

Interestingly, before the game against Southampton, Josep Guardiola’s team defeated Leipzig in the Champions League – 6: 3. Six more goals were scored by Wycombe Wanderers in the English League Cup.

Man City won another striking victory in a home match against Arsenal, in which the Gunners received five goals. But the problem is that Guardiola’s team is not always able to demonstrate such efficiency in attack.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Chelsea in this match for 2.78, the bookmakers offer a draw for 3.46, and the victory of “Manchester City” – for 2.83…

Chelsea have become the most uncomfortable opponents for Man City for some time now. It all started after the London team was led by Thomas Tuchel.

In the spring, Tuchel beat Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-finals, the Premier League match and the Champions League final. City scored only a goal in these matches. In terms of tactics, Pep does not seem to understand how he can beat the current Chelsea.

The upcoming match is unlikely to bring anything new. Compared to the second half of last season, Chelsea has only gotten better.

Bid – Chelsea win for 2.78… Most likely, this time too, one goal will decide everything.