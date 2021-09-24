Children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not seen their grandparents for four years

Angelina Jolie with sons Pax and Maddox

According to The Sun, six children of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 56-year-old Brad Pitt have not seen their grandmother Jane and grandfather William, Pitt’s parents for about four years. According to insiders, the last time the children saw Brad’s parents was in 2016, when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Insiders claim that before the separation of the star parents, the children regularly visited their grandparents, but these meetings suddenly stopped due to family disagreements related to the divorce of Jolie and Pitt. According to them, the cause of the discord was the tensions between Angelina and Brad’s mother, Jane, who has always held a patriarchal view and did not approve of her daughter-in-law’s past bisexual experiences. Brad Pitt with parents Jane and William and Angelina Jolie

There was never much friendship between them, but no one knew that everything would turn out this way,

– said the insider.

At the same time, yesterday Jane Pitt celebrated her 80th birthday on the beach with her family and friends. Her numerous grandchildren, the children of her brother Brad and his sister, were invited to the celebration. Angelina and Brad’s heirs were not seen at Jane’s birthday party.

Jane Pitt with her granddaughter Sydney



Recall that, despite the news of a thaw in relations between the former spouses after years of litigation, they still continue to resolve some issues in court. Recently, a new turn has been outlined in this case: Angelina filed a petition with the Los Angeles Supreme Court to remove private judge John Uderkirk, who was involved in resolving issues of custody of her and Brad’s six children. Angelina Jolie with children

The reason, according to rumors, was the existence of a business relationship between Uderkirk and one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers – the lawyers did not promptly warn the other participants in the trial about this. Jolie said in a statement that her ex-husband’s lawyer allegedly acted in the best interests of the judge’s financial interests. At the moment, Jolie’s claim is under consideration.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt