China recalled that cryptocurrencies are illegal. Quotes of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell

On September 24, the People’s Bank of China, which acts as the country’s national bank, published on its website a clarification that all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Tether, are not fiat currencies and any transactions with them are illegal.

All transactions related to cryptocurrency, including services provided by offshore exchanges to local residents, are illegal financial activities, the NBK said in a statement. At the same time, the Economic Planning Agency said that the eradication of cryptocurrency mining remains a priority, and these measures are important to achieve goals for carbon dioxide emissions. Amid this news, the quotes of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply.

The new directive that has brought down the cryptocurrency market comes amid growing concern in global markets about the debt crisis involving Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group.

On the morning of September 24, the Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 45 thousand, and by 14:00 Kyiv time, it dropped below $ 41 thousand. At the time of writing the news, the rate is holding above 41 thousand dollars. The same thing happened with Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency. Quotes of other altcoins also entered the downtrend.

In fact, China has never recognized cryptocurrencies. Why China decided to remind about the status of cryptocurrencies and its position right now is unknown. Alternatively, the PRC government is preparing to introduce new restrictions. In June, after another tightening of restrictions on cryptocurrency mining in the secondary market, they began to massively sell used video cards, and the German portal 3DCenter recorded a significant drop in prices for new graphics adapters in Europe. According to which scenario the events will continue to develop this time – further decline or stabilization, time will tell.