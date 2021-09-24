Chinese smartphones purchased for new State Duma deputies – Rambler / news

The State Duma has purchased 450 smartphones from the Chinese company Realme. Their number coincides with the number of mandates – apparently, it is assumed that the deputies of the eighth convocation should use the apparatus. The cost of the contract is 4.3 million rubles, 9.5 thousand rubles per smartphone, RBC reports with reference to government procurement materials.

As follows from the terms of the tender, smartphones had to support two SIM cards, work in 4G cellular systems, the screen diagonal should be at least six inches, and the amount of built-in memory should be at least 64 gigabytes. In addition, an eight-core processor, Wi-Fi support, GPS and a fingerprint scanner are required. The winner of the tender, Moscow Sales Center LLC, must fulfill the contract by the end of the year.

Realme was founded in 2018. In the second quarter, according to IDC, it accounted for 4.8 percent of smartphones shipped to Russia. The manufacturer ranks fourth, behind Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple. Research firm Canalys claims that the brand has grown by 5113 percent over the past seven quarters – the highest in the Russian market.

Five years ago, the State Duma bought 500 Alcatel smartphones for 2.6 million rubles. As the deputy of the last convocation Tatyana Tsybizova, a member of the United Russia faction, said, she almost did not use the received smartphone, leaving it to her assistant. At the present time, she must turn in the apparatus. The deputy of the State Duma of the same convocation, Konstantin Zatulin, confirmed that he did not use the office apparatus, giving it to his assistants and preferring his personal phone.

As noted by the leading analyst of Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin, the purchase of Chinese devices is explained by the fact that there are no comparable domestic smartphones, and those that exist are used in a highly specialized manner and are not suitable for civil servants.