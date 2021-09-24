Commentator Orlov – about the incident with Averina at the Olympic Games: the judges gave the marks as it should be – Gazeta.Ru

Sports commentator Gennady Orlov, speaking about the incident with the Russian gymnast Dina Averina at the Tokyo Olympics, expressed the opinion that the judges gave fair marks.

“This imperial spirit reigns with us, especially recently, I am so unpleasant. If our artists lost at the Olympics, then everyone is to blame, this is a conspiracy. And the judges gave the marks as it should be. There were no complaints from other parties, except Wiener. All our coaches always blame everyone and everything. It’s so fashionable to talk now. And the State Duma says that this is a conspiracy against Russian sports. And so everyone loves it, so they pick it up. Friends, this is a sport. Look at the result, “Orlov said on the radio. “Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg”…

The rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics ended in a serious scandal. The winner of the individual all-around was Israeli gymnast Lina Ashram, who made a serious mistake in the final exercise with a ribbon – the loss of a gymnastic apparatus. Russian woman Dina Averina became the second, her sister Arina did not get on the podium and was fourth. Immediately after the completion of the individual all-around, the Russian side announced biased refereeing, and Viner-Usmanova, commenting on the situation, expressed the idea that the referees had a special task – to interrupt the hegemony of Russia in rhythmic gymnastics, which lasted more than 20 years.

