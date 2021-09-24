Cryptocurrency publication: Bitcoin Magazine opens an office in Ukraine

Bitcoin Magazine has decided to launch a new Eastern European bureau based in Kiev. Ukraine will become the third international office of Bitcoin Magazine after the open regional offices in Seoul and Shanghai, the press service of the publication reported.

The division will cover events in 11 countries, reaching an audience of 240 million people who live in Eastern Europe and the CIS countries.

Bitcoin could plummet to $ 34,000 – this will be the bottom for cryptocurrency

The publication emphasized that the expansion of geography coincided with the recent legalization of cryptocurrency in Ukraine. Thus, the country already ranks fourth in the world in terms of the number of bitcoin users.

“Ukraine is rapidly evolving from a regional leader into a global bitcoin marketplace and we hope to play a leading role in providing top-notch information and analysis of the latest developments in these exciting markets.“- said the CEO of Bitcoin Magazine David Bailey.

The journal will generate both written and video materials. The launch of the site is scheduled for November this year.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin Magazine is one of the first Bitcoin magazines to provide analytical, research, educational and intellectual services. The publication is also the organizer of the largest annual event of the cryptocurrency industry – Bitcoin 2022. The first issue of the magazine, priced at 2 bitcoins, went on sale in 2012.

The daily turnover of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine has reached one billion hryvnia

We will remind, at the meeting on September 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the law on virtual assets (No. 3637). The document regulates everything related to electronic money: creation, circulation, purchase and sale.